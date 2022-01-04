COVID-19 case count, latest on hospitalizations coming for B.C.

Another COVID-19 case update will be released by B.C.'s Health Ministry Tuesday and it's expected to include infection information from the last 24 hours, as well as hospitalization and vaccine data since Friday.

The latest case-count update may be released in a written statement in the afternoon, though provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to speak live.

Tuesday's case update likely won't offer a clear picture of how many people tested positive with a rapid test, however, as many who take those tests in B.C. are encouraged to self-report their results to their health authority.

The latest case counts also won't factor in the number of people who decided to forgo testing, following the provincial health officer's current recommendations that those who are fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms should simply self-isolate.

But it is expected to include hospitalization and vaccine data from the past four days, as well as any newly recorded deaths, as Monday's COVID-19 update was preliminary.

In that initial snapshot covering the News Year's Day weekend, officials announced 9,332 more people tested positive for the disease, pushing B.C.'s rolling seven-day average for daily cases up to 3,173 – a record in the province.

