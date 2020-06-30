VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the province in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, will give the update through a news release, rather than live.

Her update will also include whether any deaths have been reported since Monday, when it was announced that 26 more people were confirmed to have the virus.

Monday's was the first update in three days, and no new deaths had been reported since Friday.

Henry will speak live at noon at a news conference with Health Minister Adrian Dix, but the event will be focused on visits to long-term care homes.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream that news conference LIVE @ noon. Read more in this article, which will include the livestream.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.