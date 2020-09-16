VANCOUVER -- After only a handful of days with students back in class, several B.C. school districts have reported more possible COVID-19 exposures at some of their schools.

Emails from the Surrey School District were sent to parents last night, warning of possible exposures at William Watson Elementary School and Sullivan Heights Secondary.

Both said an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at each of the schools on Sept. 10. Neither specified if the individuals were teachers, staff members or students.

The exposures are being called "low risk," and contact tracing is underway. Anyone who does not receive a phone call or letter from the school does not need to self-isolate, but should continue to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Exposures were also noted at Surrey's Johnston Heights and Panorama Ridge secondary schools.

And, according to B.C.'s health ministry, five non-teaching staff members at Surrey's Khalsa Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 after an exposure event on Sept. 1 and Sept. 4. However, parents and students weren't at the schools on those days and all of those staff members are in self-isolation at home.

An exposure was also recorded at Stanley Humphries Secondary School in Castlegar, the ministry says.

In addition, Delta Secondary School also reported an exposure warning earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, B.C. Teachers' Federation president, Teri Mooring, said teachers were concerned about how quickly schools were being affected.

"I think it shocked us all how many districts have been impacted so quickly, and I think it’s a real indication of how careful we need to be in schools," Mooring said.

"Government needs to make sure they are ensuring all these safety measures are in place. We need to all be able to count on them, and right now that’s not happening."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Paterson

Thanks to the William Watson Elementary community for working with us on a low-risk COVID contact. Letters going out to community tonight. #sd36learn #surreybc As always, big thanks to @Fraserhealth for our collaboration. pic.twitter.com/f6pARnnzcQ — Jordan Tinney (@jordantinney) September 16, 2020