VANCOUVER -- B.C. officials will announce their updated back-to-school plans Tuesday morning.

The announcement comes as the province struggles to stay on top of a fourth wave of the virus.

Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Advanced Education Anne Kang and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will provide an update on health and safety measures for kindergarten to Grade 12 schools and post-secondary institutions for the 2021-22 school year.

They’re expected to provide updated guidance on mask wearing

The province announced its initial plans for back to school in June.

At the time, Henry and Whiteside said there would be a return to "near normal" this fall.

That was supposed to include the return of all students for full-time, in-person instruction, an end to cohorts, and relaxed restrictions on extracurricular activities and sports.

While updated guidance hasn't been released, the rise of the Delta variant and a surge in cases may have put that in jeopardy.

There were 120 new cases announced the day the initial back to school plans were announced. B.C.’s rolling average for infections is now 588.

It’s possible officials will ramp up health and safety measures as a result.