VANCOUVER -- Public health officials are warning people who visited Showcase Restaurant and Bar in Vancouver about a possible exposure to COVID-19 and is advising patrons to monitor for symptoms.

Vancouver Coastal Health said the restaurant worker was at the Vancouver Mariott Pinnacle Downtown on West Hastings Street for three days last week and had mild, non-respiratory symptoms.

The worker was there between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on March 10, 11 and 13.

VCH said there is no risk to anyone outside of that time period or to anyone who was in other parts of the hotel.

“Public Health Officials have completed a risk assessment and concluded that the risk to people at the restaurant at the time was low, but we are making this notification out of an abundance of caution,” a press release stated.

VCH said this restaurant staff is connected to travel and other previously announced cases.

The person is self-isolating and recovering at home and there is no ongoing risk to the Showcase Restaurant and Bar establishment, according to health officials.

Patrons who were in the restaurant at the specified times are asked to monitor symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat and headache. If respiratory symptoms become worse, it is advised to seek medical help.