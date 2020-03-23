VANCOUVER -- B.C. is prepared to spend $5 billion on initiatives to offset the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The premier announced a plan Monday that included $2.8 billion for people and services, and $2.2 billion on what he called "businesses and recovery."

Finance Minister Carole James announced $1.7 billion of the funding will go towards critical services, which includes funding for health care and housing, tenants, those on income assistance, and support for businesses and families hit hard by the pandemic.

James also announced $1.1 billion will fund relief for workers and their families, which will add to benefits that have been made available by the federal government.

There will also be a top-up to the province's climate action credit, which James said would go to more than 80 per cent of individuals and families in the province. James said families of four could receive up to $564 and individuals could receive up to $218.

The province also announced the B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers, which will give a $1,000 payment to British Columbians whose ability to work has been impacted by the pandemic. The one-time, tax-free payment will be available for residents who receive Employment Insurance or those who are receiving the federal Emergency Care Benefit or Emergency Support Benefit. Those who qualify could include non-EI eligible workers who have been laid off, people who are self-employed, those caring for sick relatives or parents who are staying at home to take care of their children.

Some of the other highlights of the province's COVID-19 action plan include:

All student loan payments will be paused until Sept. 30, 2020

$50 million to the United Way to support seniors

Deferring many provincial tax filing deadlines to September

Delaying some tax increases, including the scheduled provincial carbon tax increase

All evictions over not paying rent halted for BC Housing-funded buildings

"It seems inconceivable that just over a month ago, we tabled a balanced budget," said Premier John Horgan.

BC Hydro customers will also have the ability to defer their bill payments or arrange for flexible payment plans without penalty. ICBC customers who are on monthly payment plans and are facing challenges paying their bills because of COVID-19 will also be able to defer their payments for up to 90 days with no penalty.

The legislature resumed sitting on Monday with just 12 members in attendance in order to allow for physical distancing.

B.C. now has 472 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, and 100 people are considered fully recovered. On Monday, provincial health officials announced 48 new cases had been recorded, and three more people had died over the weekend.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan