A court has ruled on sentencing the three suspects in the Luka Gordic slaying.

Two suspects who were found guilty of manslaughter have been given three years, with 18 months in custody, as youths.

The third suspect who was found guilty of second-degree murder has been handed a life sentence as an adult.

This is a developing story. More to come.

-----

A pivotal sentencing decision is expected Friday for three young men convicted in the vicious swarming attack that killed 19-year-old Luka Gordic.

The victim's family is holding out hope the men, who were 17 at the time of the May 2015 attack, will be sentenced as adults. That would result in longer jail terms and allow the public to learn their identities, which are currently protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Last summer, the family delivered emotional victim impact statements describing the ways losing Gordic has devastated their lives.

"You have a baby, you nurture it, you love it. Grows up to be a beautiful, handsome, smart young man – and these people take him away," his mother, Clara, told reporters at the time.

Gordic was out with friends at Whistler on the Victoria Day weekend when members of the so-called Montebello Group tracked him down and swarmed him.

The mob punched Gordic and kicked him, but the court heard it was a knife to his heart that ended his life.

Of the three young men awaiting Friday's sentencing decision, two were convicted of manslaughter and the other was found guilty of second-degree murder.

Another man, Arvin Golic, who has been described as the architect behind the attack, was convicted of manslaughter in 2017 and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Golic was 18 years old at the time of the killing, and given a separate trial.

Gordic’s family has described Golic's sentence as sickeningly short, and expressed frustration with the long court process. The case has been delayed several times, and the family said they've waited a long time for the decision that's expected to be made Friday.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott