

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - A Nova Scotia court has dismissed a claim by a woman seeking compensation for being denied boarding on an Air Canada flight and possibly having to sit apart from her young child on another flight as she moved across the country from British Columbia.

Adjudicator Augustus Richardson said Nicole Paine did not prove she was unable to board the flight on Dec. 16, 2016, because it was overbooked.

Paine, her infant, three-year-old daughter and mother arrived at the Vancouver airport within the time recommended by the airline for a 1 p.m. flight that connected in Toronto. They faced a long line, but made it to a kiosk in time to clear security and board, the Nova Scotia Small Claims Court decision states.

But Richardson found that the agent they were dealing with “appeared to be confused” and told the family they missed the boarding time and could not get on their flight.

Court heard the family was routed to go on a later flight for Toronto, where they would then get a connecting flight to their final destination of Cape Breton soon after the Vancouver flight arrived.

But, the boarding process was delayed in Vancouver and Paine was not given assigned seating, raising the possibility she would be sitting away from her child.

Richardson said an Air Canada employee tried to find seating for them so they could be together, but that they would be separated by an aisle.

In the end, Paine decided not to go on the later flight and take one the next day after being put in a hotel for the night.

Richardson said in the four-page ruling that in order to be entitled to compensation under an Air Canada rule, she had to prove her travel was disrupted because the flight was oversold.

“There was no direct evidence that the claimants were denied boarding because the flight was overbooked,” Richardson wrote in the decision released Tuesday.

“The claimants could have subpoenaed Air Canada's records. Had they done so, they could have easily established whether or not their flight was overbooked.”

Paine was helped in her $2,400 suit by passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs.