

CTV Vancouver





What would you do if you came face-to-face with danger?

On Thursday, the Vancouver Police Department honoured members of the public who did just that, showing courage and bravery in difficult circumustances.

"These things unfold very quickly and I think people react instinctively," VPD Chief Adam Palmer said at the ceremony.

Those people include Muhsin and Malik Al-Maamiry, a father and son who helped chase down a carjacking suspect accused of running over a pedestrian.

"It happened so fast," Malik recalled Thursday of the incident that occurred last September.

Police said Elenora Beniamino and Nicolo Mari were returning to their vehicle in a downtown Vancouver parkade when they discovered a man removing a backpack from their trunk. As the couple confronted the theif, who appeared to have broken their sunroof, Craig Vandermeer pulled over to help.

As Vandermeer called 911, the man bolted. Vandermeer ran after him, but was sprayed by bear spray.

The theif then jumped into Vandermeer's vehicle. Speeding off, he struck parked cars and a pedestrian before abandoning the vehicle.

That's when Muhsin and Malik entered the scene. They witnessed the events and ran off after the suspect.

"We almost caught up and he turns around and sprays us," Muhsin said.

Benjamin Smith was working at a construction site in the area and rushed to help the injured pedestrians. He witnessed the actions of the Al-Maamirys and took up the chase across rush hour traffic on West Georgia Street.

Smith managed to tackle the suspect to the ground. The pair fought and Smith was also bear-sprayed, but managed to hold on until police arrived, the VPD said.

All six people involved were given an Award of Merit for their actions that day, but the Al-Maamirys wouldn't describe themselves as brave of courageous.

"I would say I was just a normal citizen trying to help," Malik told CTV News.

Irfan Elahi feels the same about his actions in November 2016, during a stabbing rampage at a Vancouver Canadian Tire.

The loss prevention officer leapt into action during the incident which resulted in a suspect being fatally shot by police.

Joe De Jesus was also honoured for his actions on Nov. 10, 2016. The manager of the hunting and firearms section of the store saw the suspect enter, dressed in camoflague, and head directly to the area.

He quickly locked up a rifle he was working on. The suspect allegedly began smashing glass cabinets and De Jesus confronted him.

He was pepper-sprayed, but managed to keep the suspect from obtaining a rifle. De Jesus was slashed with a knife along his neck.

Elahi called 911 and started to help De Jesus, leaving his side only when another coworker arrived.

At that point, the suspect had his hands on a rifle, so Elahi followed, police said.

"He stabbed the police officer. I jumped in, kicked the guy around. He started stabbing me, and then he was shot," Elahi said after receiving his Award of Merit.

"I didn't even think about it, I just did it."

He was not seriously injured, and police were cleared of wrongdoing last month.

"We always want to be cautious, and don't put your own life at risk, but I think some people are just wired that way," Palmer said.

The annual awards ceremony puts the public in the spotlight for doing their part for the rest of us.

"I feel that for my family I made them proud, made this whole city proud as well," Elahi said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's David Molko