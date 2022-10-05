Counter-protester says he was beaten at B.C. anti-vaccine rally

Vernon B.C.'s Kory Zepik says he was assaulted while counter-protesting an anti-vaccine rally in the city. (Phot submitted by Kory Zepik) Vernon B.C.'s Kory Zepik says he was assaulted while counter-protesting an anti-vaccine rally in the city. (Phot submitted by Kory Zepik)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener