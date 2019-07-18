

CTV News Vancouver





A Surrey city councillor says concerns with the mayor's plan to transition away from RCMP prompted him to leave the party altogether.

Coun. Jack Hundial announced his departure from the Safe Surrey Coalition in a statement emailed to media early Thursday morning.

"I am sure Vancouver would not accept less police officers for more money, why should Surrey?" he wrote of Mayor Doug McCallum's plans for a municipal police force.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.