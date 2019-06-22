

Shelley Moore, CTV News Vancouver





A total of 380 yoga-loving people unfurled their mats at Maan Farms in Abbotsford Friday, hoping to down-dog their way into the record books — with the help of a crew of local goats.

The event was the brainchild of Gurleen Maan, whose family owns the popular interactive farm on MacKenzie Road.

"We’ve been doing goat yoga for about a year now," Maan said. "I think it's just a beautiful way to promote agriculture — basically it's a collision between agriculture and wellness."

Maan likes yoga and goats so much she wanted to set a world record for the most people in one class where goats roam freely amongst the participants.

"Yoga itself has so many benefits, but when you add goats to the mix it just transforms the class into one of joy and playfulness," she said.

In other words, goats bring out the kid in us.

The hour-long, instructor-led class saw all the usual yoga poses, with the goats doing what goats do best: eating. Staff members encouraged interaction during the class by placing handfuls of goat treats on mats where the ever-hungry animals quickly gobbled them down, sometimes giving a sniff at a toe or allowing a yogi to give them a scratch before moving on.

Maan believes the goats get as much out of the class as the humans.

“The energy is just so high,” she said. “And for the goats, they can sense that. So it's a calming atmosphere for them.”

As for the goal itself, Maan has already applied to Guinness World Records. After crunching the numbers, she plans to make a final submission, with the hope of putting Abbotsford on the map as the city where yogis and goats come together in one great big happy herd.