VANCOUVER -- RCMP shot and killed a cougar on a remote property along a forest service road north of Whistler, B.C., after it attacked and seriously injured a 69-year-old man Monday afternoon.

BC Emergency Health Services said paramedics transported the man to hospital in critical condition.

In a series of tweets, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service later said the man was reported to be in stable condition with serious injuries to his face and hand.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on the man’s property near the Soo River Forest Service, to the west of Highway 99 about halfway between Whistler and Pemberton.

Whistler RCMP said when officers arrived to assist the victim, the cougar was still on the property, creating a dangerous situation for first responders.

RCMP shot and killed the big cat before members of the BCCOS arrived.

BCCOS said it dispatched a predator attack team to investigate what led to the mauling.