Cotton candy noodles, mac-and-cheese ice cream, squid-ink corn dogs among unique foods at this year's PNE Fair

It's fair season, and for more adventurous eaters, that means it's time for unique eats.

The Fair at the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver has some interesting, and maybe questionable, items to try.

Here's a quick look at some of the more unique menu items:

Macaroni-and-cheese soft serve ice cream

Cotton candy noodles (cotton candy served on top of noodles, "fusing together creating a sweet-spicy sauce")

Nanaimo-bar mini donuts

Taco- and poutine-flavoured perogies

Jerk chicken pesto and cheese balls on a stick

Dragon Puffs (cereal puffs coated in liquid nitrogen that create the illusion of smoke from the snacker's mouth)

Hot Cheetos Corn

Big Pickle Dog (a hotdog inside a pickle, inside corndog-style breading)

Kit-Kat fries

Mac-and-cheese foot-long hot dogs

Arm-length liquorice ropes

Butterbeer icecream

Korean squid ink corndogs, and Korean cornflake corndogs

A longer list of food and drinks is available on the PNE website.