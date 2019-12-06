VANCOUVER -- A trio of snowmen for sale at Costco has been recalled because a wire inside could cause injuries, Canadian health officials are warning.

Health Canada says the three-pack has bendable snowmen that are about 50 centimetres tall and are made of plush material. Each of the white snowmen is dressed in green or red holiday attire and its body and arms are movable.

But while the snowmen may be festive, they could also cause an injury if the central wire breaks through the fabric and becomes exposed after bending a snowman excessively.

Health Canada hasn't received any reports of injuries, but almost 5,000 of the decorations have been sold in Canada between September and November this year.

"Immediately stop using the affected products and return them to a Costco store for a full refund," Health Canada's warning says.

The item number of the recalled snowman trio is 1900348.