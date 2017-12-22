

A Maple Ridge corrections officer was taken to hospital Friday after she was exposed drugs that likely included fentanyl, the union representing her said.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. at the Alouette Correctional Centre for Women.

Dean Purdy, chair of corrections with the BC Government and Service Employees' Union, said in an email that the officer was doing a search on a new inmate when she was exposed to the drugs.

According to BC Corrections, a swab of the area the officer was working in tested positive for hash, oxycodone and potentially fentanyl.

Both BC Corrections and the BCGEU said the corrections worker did not overdose, but felt unwell as a result of the incident. She was treated by medical staff on site and then taken to hospital as a precaution.

Purdy said the union is concerned about the safety of correctional officers, epically given the increasing prevalence of fentanyl, which can be deadly in very small doses.

He called on the government to figure out a way to keep corrections officers safe.

BC Corrections says it has taken steps towards protecting both its officers and inmates by improving access opioid treatment services and implementing a zero-tolerance policy regarding the use of drugs in correctional facilities.

"Despite all of the security measures and strict protocols that we have in place, it is important to remember that inmates will sometimes take extraordinary measures to obtain contraband," BC Corrections said in a statement, adding that it has been “reviewing and making changes to policy, practices and procedures to increase staff safety.”