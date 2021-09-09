Coroner's report confirms cause of death of young B.C. actor from 'The Flash'

VANCOUVER -

A report from a B.C. coroner confirms a young B.C. actor best known for his role in the TV series The Flash died of drug overdose at the age of 16.

The report, obtained by CTV News Thursday, listed Logan Williams' immediate cause of death on the morning of April 2, 2020, as acute drug toxicity.

Coroner Adele Lambert wrote in the report that she believes his death was unintentional, and due to fentanyl, a potent opioid often present in the systems of those who have died of overdose in B.C.

His death was ruled as accidental.

The findings are consistent with what Williams' mother, Marlyse, told the New York Post a month after the teen's death.

She said she was sharing the news because she wanted to raise awareness of the opioid crisis, telling the Post at the time, "His death is not going to be in vain. He's going to help a lot of people down the road."

She told the newspaper that her son, who grew up in the Vancouver suburb of Coquitlam, had been struggling with addiction for years.

