A coroner's inquest is underway into the death of David Singh Tucker, a sex assault suspect whose body was discovered in a Surrey, B.C. pre-trial facility two years ago.

Tucker was one of two men being held in custody following a disturbing attack on the University of British Columbia campus in May 2016, and was facing charges of sexual assault, unlawful confinement, robbery and disguising his face with the intent to commit a crime.

The suspect was being kept in a segregation unit when staff found him dead on July 25 of that year.

"Tucker was last seen alive when he was given dinner at about 4 p.m. on July 24, and was later found unresponsive by correctional officers during a check early the next morning," the BC Coroners Service said in an information bulletin.

The cause of death has never been publicly released.

The inquest will examine the facts surrounding Tucker's death, but can't make any finding of legal responsibility. The jury can make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future.