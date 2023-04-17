Coroner’s inquest begins 8 years after death of Myles Gray

The BC Coroners Service began an inquest into the death of a Sunshine Coast man eight years after the violent altercation with Vancouver police that cost him his life.

Myles Gray died August 13, 2015 after a clash with seven officers sent him into cardiac arrest.

The Coroners Service says the jury can't make findings of "legal responsibility," but can only make recommendations to prevent future deaths under similar circumstances.

The BC Prosecution Service declined to approve criminal charges against the officers in 2020. That’s because they were the only witnesses to Gray’s death and they offered accounts described as incomplete and sometimes inconsistent.

"An apology would be nice. They stole my brother's life,” said Melissa Gray, who was the first witness to testify Monday. "The government has already decided not to press charges. That happened in 2020. So, that was my biggest disappointment because I wanted criminal charges."

Her testimony was emotional at times and testy at others as lawyers for the officers involved and VPD Chief Constable Adam Palmer objected to Gray’s interpretation of the facts, because she was not a witness to the altercation between her brother and police.

It all started with a 911 call from a man claiming a stranger had sprayed his mother with a garden hose and threatened him.

Gray fit the description of the suspect and was initially approached by a lone VPD officer who then called for backup.

In total, seven officers responded and engaged in a violent fight with Gray while trying to arrest him.

The altercation left the 33-year-old with a broken eye socket, a partially dislocated jaw and numerous other injuries.

Several of the officers involved are now facing charges under the Police Act for allegedly failing to take notes about the incident.

Some of them claim they received that direction from the police union.

Margie Gray, Myles Gray’s mother, sat in the front row listening to testimony and said although it’s painful, she plans to be at the inquest each day until its conclusion.

"I just cannot handle it anymore. I don't want to talk about it. I don't want to hear about it,” she said. “But yet, I think they'd be very relieved if the mother wasn't here and I don't even want to give them that. I'm going to be there and they're going to have to talk their piece right in front of me."

Monday afternoon the inquest heard from people claiming they had seen Gray acting erratically before his fatal encounter with police.

A man named Derek Haddleton said he saw Gray standing on a street corner muttering to himself and gesturing towards the sky.

"When you see someone standing and doing what he appeared to be doing, you perhaps consider that they may be in some sort of distress,” Haddleton said.

He testified that he watched this transpire over a period of 15 to 20 minutes.

"There was never any compassion for this person. And people were so quick to throw around that he was mentally having an episode but nobody helped him at all,” said Erin White, a long-time friend of Gray.

Gray’s mother can only wonder what might have happened if somebody had asked her son if they could help him.

“In life's vulnerable moment, that's what he did need,” she said. “Help and compassion and somebody caring."

In total, the presiding coroner and a jury is expected to hear from 41 people over the course of 10 days, including the officers directly involved in Gray's beating.