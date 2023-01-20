Coroner investigating after bones discovered near B.C. hiking trail, RCMP say

A discovery of bones near a Kamloops, B.C., park has prompted an investigation by local authorities and the coroner.

Kamloops RCMP said officers received a report of bones being found near Peterson Creek Nature Park at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Mounties attended the area above the 700 block of the East Trans Canada Highway, east of Peterson Creek.

"Right now, police are working with the B.C. Coroners Service to confirm if the bones are human, and if so, who they belonged to," Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release Friday.

"From there, the investigation will continue into the circumstances surrounding their discovery."

Anyone with information or who may have come across other bones in the area is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and quote file number 2023-2261.