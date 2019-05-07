

CTV News Vancouver





The coroner is investigating the death of a man who was apparently electrocuted at a Vancouver construction site.

Officials were called to the site at the bottom of Oak Street shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, BC Emergency Health Services said in an email.

Four ambulance crews were sent to the area, where two patients were treated.

One was taken to hospital in stable condition, BC EHS said. The other did not survive.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed it is investigating the incident. BC EHS said police are also investigating, and WorkSafeBC confirmed its officers were dispatched.