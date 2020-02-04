VANCOUVER -- Health officials in B.C. are set to give an update on the new coronavirus Tuesday afternoon.

The provincial ministry of health has committed to giving regular, bi-weekly updates on coronavirus. Tuesday's update is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Vancouver.

Last Friday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 114 samples have been tested in the province, but only one had come back positive so far.

During that update, Henry said the average incubation period of the virus is around five days and generally no more than 10, so people who travelled to China before travel restrictions were in place could start showing symptoms around this time.

"We are now at the point where people who have travelled to B.C. and to Canada who are incubating this disease may start showing symptoms," she said.

As a result, Henry said health officials are being "very vigilant in B.C.," adding that they have a "very low threshold for testing."

The province's first presumptive positive case was announced by Health Minister Adrian Dix and Henry on Jan. 28. Additional testing done in Winnipeg later confirmed a positive result.

The first patient in B.C. is in his 40s and had recently returned to Metro Vancouver from a trip to China, which included time in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the outbreak.

He lives somewhere in the area covered by Vancouver Coastal Health, with includes Vancouver, Richmond and the North Shore.

Health officials said the man was not believed to be contagious on his flight from China to YVR and said he was exposed to only a few close contacts once he arrived back in B.C. Those contacts are also being monitored by health officials as the man remains in isolation at home.

On Jan. 30, the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global health emergency. More than 20,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide and it has led to over 400 deaths.