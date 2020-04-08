VANCOUVER -- Weeks after closing its iconic pier, the B.C. city of White Rock is also closing its waterfront Promenade.

The installation of fencing began Wednesday, and the area will be closed as of Friday, the city said.

Mayor Darryl Walker said the decision to close the popular area was made based on the assumption that the warm weather will draw crowds, which can be dangerous during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the city also closed all waterfront parking lots and reduced street parking in some areas to just 15 minutes, in addition to closing the White Rock Pier.

In a statement sent to media after the announcement, Walker said the message he's trying to send to the public is "This is not the time to visit.

"We may be flattening the curve, as they say, but if we allow four days of fun and frivolity, where people get together and party and eat, it may set us back and we may need to stay apart even longer."