VANCOUVER -- Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Chilliwack General Hospital after one patient tested positive for the disease.

Fraser Health announced the outbreak Tuesday, and said contact-tracing is underway to determine if there has been any further transmission.

The outbreak is believed to be limited to a single medical unit, which has been temporarily closed to admissions. Fraser Health did not specify which unit was impacted.

"The hospital, including the Emergency Department, remains fully operational," the health authority said in a news release.

Enhanced cleaning measures and other precautions have been implemented to protect patients and staff. Fraser Health said all patients in the affected unit have also been notified.

The health authority urged anyone in the region to use B.C.'s COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as they develop even mild coronavirus symptoms.

Another outbreak at the CareLife Fleetwood long-term care home in Surrey has been declared over.

Correction: