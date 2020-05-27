VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s premier will give an update on how the province is responding to the spread of COVID-19 during an afternoon briefing Wednesday.

While few details were given about Premier John Horgan's afternoon update, he might extend B.C.'s state of emergency which was last renewed for 14 days on May 13.

B.C. has been under a state of emergency because of the novel coronavirus pandemic since March 18.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 1:30 p.m.

During his last weekly briefing, Horgan spoke about B.C.'s move into Phase 2 of its restart plan, which began May 19.

"Although there have been some bumps along the way, and there will be bumps as we go through the next week or two, I believe we're off to a good start," he said last week.

"British Columbians are anxious to get back to whatever normal is going to be in the days and weeks and months ahead and in order to do that we all have to be … kind and calm."

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.