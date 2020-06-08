VANCOUVER -- B.C. will get another update Monday on how many new test-positive cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the province, and this time, the briefing is expected to cover a 72-hour span.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry took a well-earned day off Saturday – her first in months – and there was no case update over the weekend.

But she and Health Minister Adrian Dix will be back in the afternoon for a briefing on how many new cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in B.C.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

In the last update, which was given through a written statement issued on Friday, just one new case of the virus had been recorded in a 24-hour period and one more person died.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 193 cases considered active and 21 patients were in hospital, with five of those in intensive care.

A total of 2,632 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began in B.C. and 2,272 people have recovered, the health ministry said.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione and Ian Holliday