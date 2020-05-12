VANCOUVER -- In a live briefing Tuesday, B.C.'s top doctor will outline new test-positive cases of COVID-19, as well as any additional deaths or outbreaks.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to give an update in the afternoon from Victoria.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

Monday's daily briefing revealed just 23 new cases of the novel coronavirus over a 48-hour period. Nine of those were recorded from Saturday to Sunday and 14 were recorded from Sunday to Monday afternoon.

There was also one additional death, Henry said.

Sixty more people recovered over the weekend, leaving 504 active cases in the province, with 66 people in hospital.

During her briefing, Henry said 18 patients are in critical care, which is the lowest number since March 24.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.