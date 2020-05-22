VANCOUVER -- B.C. residents will get an update from the health ministry Friday on how the novel coronavirus is continuing to spread in the province.

There won't be a live briefing, but an update on the number of test-positive cases, any additional deaths and any new outbreaks will be released through a written statement in the afternoon.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will return for a live news conference on Saturday.

In their last update, given Thursday, Dix and Henry announced 12 new test-positive cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths. They also said there was one new community outbreak at the Matsqui Institution, where one case had been recorded.

However two other outbreaks were declared over Thursday: at the United Poultry plant in Vancouver and at the Windermere Care Centre.

As of Thursday, there were 307 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Carly Yoshida-Butryn