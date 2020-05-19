VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give an update on the spread of COVID-19 in the province Tuesday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give the afternoon update from Victoria.

In Monday's update, Henry announced 16 new test-positive cases of the novel coronavirus over a 48-hour period and two additional deaths.

She also said there were 47 people in hospital as of Monday afternoon, including 12 people in intensive care. There are 19 active outbreaks in long-term care homes, assisted living facilities and acute care units.

Tuesday's update comes as B.C. transitions to Phase 2 of its restart plan. Under new protocols, many businesses that were ordered to close temporarily can now reopen.

