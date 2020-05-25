VANCOUVER -- The top health officials in B.C. will give an update Monday on how many new test-positive cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded over the past 48 hours.

Since there was no update Sunday, Monday's live briefing with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will cover a two-day span.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

On Saturday, Henry announced 10 new test-positive cases of the virus in B.C., and two additional deaths.

As of Saturday, a total of 2,517 people had tested positive for the virus and 157 people had died from COVID-19 in the province.

Last week, B.C. transitioned into phase two of its restart plan, with many restaurants, salons and other businesses reopening with added protective measures.

"I think things are going mostly really well," Henry said about the reopening. "I think we're doing it in a slow and measured way, and I'm very grateful for people taking that approach."

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday