Corgi-lovers pay tribute to late Queen in Vancouver

On the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, dozens of corgis -- along with their humans -- gathered in a Vancouver park to pay tribute to a woman whose enduring love for the short-legged dogs made the breed famous.

The event was organized online, in a Facebook forum where corgi owners and enthusiasts congregate. The group's administrators say trading the latest news on the royal dogs is something members frequently enjoyed.

"We've always been posting about how the Queen was such an avid dog lover and animal lover," Nina Aninipoc told CTV News.

"We've shared posts about how many dogs she had, any quirky comments or pictures of her and her corgis. I feel like this group wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for her."

Sunday's gathering took place at Queen Elizabeth Park and drew a crowd of nearly 40 corgis, some sporting the Union Jack and one outfitted in a regal cape and crown.

"We just thought it would be a great idea to get all the corgis together and celebrate the original Queen corgi mom," co-organizer Leslie Lahay said.

Members of the Facebook group Corgis of BC met at a Vancouver Park where Queen Elizabeth II once planted a tree to pay tribute to the deceased monarch who famously loved the short-legged dogs. (Photo submitted by Leslie Lahay)

While the park's name is not a tribute to the recently deceased Queen, it was dedicated by her father and named for her mother when the couple visited Canada in 1939.

Elizabeth II also visited sprawling green space. In 1951, when she was still a princess, she planted an oak tree in the park. The tree is still alive, towering over a commemorative plaque.

The spirited group of corgis and people that gathered Sunday ended their walk at that tree.

"This walk is definitely in remembrance for her and just something that we can do," Aninipoc said.

The Queen had more than 30 corgis over the course of her 70-year reign. She also had a series of "dorgis," a cross between a corgi and a dachshund. The dogs accompanied her on official tours and reportedly slept in her bedroom at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly survived by two corgis, a dorgi, and a cocker spaniel.

