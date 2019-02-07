

CTV Vancouver





A warehouse fire that sent huge plumes of black smoke over Coquitlam overnight was potentially burning for hours before it was reported to firefighters.

Crews were eventually called to the area of Schoolhouse Street and Lucille Starr Way at around midnight, and arrived to find the entire warehouse up in flames.

Fortunately, no one was inside at the time. The building was vacated at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, meaning the fire could have been burning freely for up to six hours.

"Whatever was burning there was undetected for some time," Asst. Fire Chief Gary Mulligan said.

Crews spent all night trying to douse the challenging blaze, and were still working well into the morning.

Mulligan said fires that go unnoticed for that long can pose all kinds of safety hazards, including from overhead wires. A BC Hydro crew was called in to cut down a collection of lines that were feeding the building from several directions.

Firefighters also had to contend with frigid temperatures. They eventually needed to carry salt to the scene as their water was starting to freeze on the ground.

"Crews are sparingly using the water on and off," Mulligan said. "We have problems with slippage on the ground… we're putting an ice melt down, trying to keep our crew as safe as possible."

The amount of smoke that was sent over the city prompted air quality concerns. Metro Vancouver staff said they are monitoring the situation closely.

The cause of the fire hasn't been confirmed.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst