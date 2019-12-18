VANCOUVER -- It’s a miserable day on the Downtown Eastside.

It’s pouring rain and the wind is blowing sheets of water in every direction, leaving no escape for the hundreds of homeless people living on the streets.

"It's so cold and wet and rainy,” said Leah Trottier, a resident of the neighbourhood.

People take shelter in doorways as their makeshifts tents collapse under the weight of the rainfall.

But in the midst of the gloom, a chorus of cheery voices echo down Hastings Street.

"Here you go, Merry Christmas!” exclaimed 13-year-old Kyra Gregory-Cole as she handed out essentials to residents.

She and a handful of volunteers set up a tent at Main and Hastings to hand out warm clothing like socks, scarves and mittens.

They also gave out bags of toiletries.

It’s an annual tradition Gregory-Cole and her mother started when she was just five years old.

"There are so many people dehumanized because they're homeless. They've lost their home, lost their job, and all this stuff has happened to them and I just felt like I needed to do something,” explained Gregory-Cole, sporting a sequined Santa hat.

The first few years, she and her mother gave out meals to those in need, but even at a young age, she knew she wanted to do more.

"She felt that when she was on the Downtown Eastside driving past, that people didn't pay attention to anyone here and she wanted to make sure they felt wanted around Christmas,” said Amber Gregory.

Eight years later, the pair are starting a new tradition, teaming up with United Way of the Lower Mainland.

Gregory-Cole lives in Coquitlam’s Burke Mountain Neighbourhood, an area benefiting from UWLM’s Hi Neighbour program.

The initiative empowers residents to tackle social isolation by connecting volunteers, like Gregory-Cole, and supporting them to grow their existing projects.

United Way contributed pads, tampons and other products collected from its 2019 Period Promise campaign to this year’s giveaway downtown.

"Often times people have to choose between food on the table or access to menstrual products that provide dignity for them,” explained Jennifer Marshall Director of Donor Experience of the United Way of The Lower Mainland.

The Period Promise Campaign collected 500,000 donated individual products.

"I think it's much needed, definitely, always needed down here,” said Trottier.

"It's hard when you don't have that money and you have a budget,” said Sharon Desjarlais.

Gregory-Cole has recruited her friends to join her campaign in recent years.

"I just want other people in the community, young people my age or a little older to come down and just start doing more things for the homeless or just like... anyone,” said the 13-year-old.

Her commitment to helping others is being praised by United Way.

"What is so cool about what Kyra is doing is she's bringing people into her generosity and getting people connected into their own communities."

Gregory Cole says she has no plans on slowing down her volunteer work any time soon.

"I plan on doing this for a long time. I hopefully will never stop."

Meaning she'll be warming hands, feet and hearts for many years to come.