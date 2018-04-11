

Tiffany Goodwein , CTV Vancouver





A shooting in Coquitlam that left one man injured does not appear to be random, according to the RCMP.

Police were called to the corner of Foster Avenue and Aspen Street at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday after residents reported hearing several gun shots and two vehicles speeding away from the neighborhood.

A 21- year-old man from Richmond was treated in hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Coquitlam RCMP said the victim and several witnesses were not cooperating with the police investigation.

They are asking the public to offer any information that may lead to a suspect.