Coquitlam SAR assisting RCMP in search of Burnaby senior missing 2 days

Coquitlam search and rescue crews are now assisting in the search for a senior who has been missing for two days.

In a social media post Thursday, Coquitlam SAR said it's assisting Burnaby RCMP in the search for 72-year-old William Blyan, who was last seen in the area of Kincaid Street and Smith Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Blyan is described as 5'5" tall and approximately 160 pounds, with grey balding hair and brown eyes.

Mounties said he was last seen wearing a red coat with a black collar, black pants, a black-and-white baseball cap (with a white logo on the front), dark running shoes and a white medical mask.

"The public should call police immediately if they see William, as he may seem confused when approached," RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Blyan's whereabouts is asked to call the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 2024-2576.

Those who wish to make an anonymous tip can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.