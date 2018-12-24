

Coquitlam's mayor is calling on the provincial government to help reduce the cost of parking at hospitals.

Richard Stewart took to social media to complain about the cost of parking at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, calling the fees a "tax on the sick."

"There's some real economic hardship that can be caused by illness and it shouldn't be caused by the hospital that they're being treated in," he told CTV Vancouver.

Parking fees at the hospital can cost $4.25 an hour and more than $40 for 12 hours of parking.

Stewart is asking the provincial government to step in and help patients.

"I really believe that the provincial government that's responsible for healthcare has to make the determination that healthcare will be free to the peoples using it and that includes the parking lot," he said.

The provincial government argued that health authorities are responsible for setting the cost of parking at hospitals and other facilities.

“All health authorities also have provisions in place to waive fees when they pose a considerable, ongoing financial hardship to patients and families, especially due treatment requirements,” said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Fraser Health – which runs Royal Columbian – defended the cost.

"As hospitals are often centrally located, their parking spaces are very sought after. Paid parking at hospitals discourages customers and employees of surrounding businesses from parking at our sites," the hospital said in a statement.

Stewart's comments come after the city of Surrey ditched paying for parking around City Hall and the streets around Surrey Memorial Hospital.

The City of Surrey is also asking Fraser Health to reconsider its parking fee structure.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan