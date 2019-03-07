

Steve Saunders, CTV Vancouver





Two days before we're all set to put our clocks ahead for the arrival of spring, winter taps us on the shoulder again.

Snow hit the Tri-Cities area Thursday - especially in Coquitlam’s Westwood Plateau. Resident Maya Ma was thinking winter was behind her when she bought her husband a snowblower.

“I think winter is over last month and I bought a snow machine... I think it’s for the next snow season, but surprise! We can use it today,” Ma said.

Warmer temperatures are forecast for the next 10 days, but with some overnights going into freezing, the snow hasn’t left us yet.