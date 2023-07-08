Coquitlam RCMP looking for missing forensic psychiatric hospital patient

COQUITLAM, B.C. -

A warrant of committal has been issued for a patient of Coquitlam's Forensic Psychiatric Hospital, whom RCMP say is unlawfully at large.

Gabriel Gibson was reported overdue on a day pass at 5:00 p.m. on July 7.

She is described as a 41-year-old Caucasian woman, 5'10“ tall, 268 lbs with green eyes and dark brown, medium length hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey sleeveless top, a black and white striped long skirt, white shoes, and carrying a large black handbag.

Coquitlam RCMP say Gibson may behave in a way that presents a risk to herself or the public, and should not be approached.

Anyone who may have seen Gibson or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2023.