Coquitlam RCMP investigating after video surfaces online of someone BASE jumping off 35-storey condo building

Mounties are investigating after video showing someone BASE jumping off a 35-storey condo building in Coquitlam surfaced online.

The video — posted to Reddit Thursday night — shows someone with a parachute descending from the building and landing in a parking lot near Lougheed Town Centre.

Coquitlam RCMP said Mounties are aware of the video making the rounds online and are actively investigating.

The incident was reported to police at 12:10 a.m. Friday, a spokesperson told CTV News in an email, adding they were told three people were involved.

“The file is still under investigation, pending further identification of the individuals involved,” Cpl. Alexa Higgins wrote.

Mounties said no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.