Coquitlam RCMP hope to reunite missing wakeboards, rings, photo album with rightful owners

Mounties are searching for the rightful owners of various items found in Coquitlam over the past few months, including a pair of wakeboards, multiple rings and a photo album. Mounties are searching for the rightful owners of various items found in Coquitlam over the past few months, including a pair of wakeboards, multiple rings and a photo album.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener