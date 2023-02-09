Coquitlam RCMP hope to reunite missing wakeboards, rings, photo album with rightful owners

Mounties are searching for the rightful owners of various items found in Coquitlam over the past few months, including a pair of wakeboards, multiple rings and a photo album.

"Found property is routinely turned in to local police stations in the hopes of reuniting them with their owners," Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a news release Thursday. "Police attempt to locate the owners through the course of an investigation, but sometimes can not reunite the items."

Family photos, file number: 2023-2698

A framed photograph of a woman wearing a dark blazer and a photo album with multi-coloured flowers and a school picture of a young girl taped on the front were found inside the suitcase.

Mounties said the latest finding was on Jan. 29, when officers recovered a suitcase full of family photos located in the treeline near the industrial area parking lot at 1482 Broadway Street in Port Coquitlam.

Jewelry, file number: 2023-298

On Jan. 4, officers recovered five pieces of jewelry outside a Safeway store at 2850 Shaughnessy Street in Port Coquitlam.

"It is believed that the items had been dropped near the store in the months prior to being turned into police," Hodgins said.

Silver ring, file number: 2022-34200

A silver ring was turned in to RCMP after being found on a walking trail around Coquitlam's Lafarge Lake on Dec. 28.

Gold wedding band, file number: 2022-33080

A gold wedding band was found on Dec. 5, near Maillard Middle School at 1300 Rochester Avenue in Coquitlam.

A gold wedding band was found on Dec. 5, near Maillard Middle School at 1300 Rochester Avenue in Coquitlam. It was turned in to police 10 days later.

Wakeboards, file number: 2022-32507

Two wakeboards were found in the bushes behind a traffic safety zone at 1605 Industrial Avenue in Port Coquitlam on Dec. 9.

Two wakeboards were found in the bushes behind a traffic safety zone at 1605 Industrial Avenue in Port Coquitlam on Dec. 9. RCMP believe the items had been stolen and then stashed in the bushes.

One of the wakeboards is white, blue and black and the other is white with red, purple and pink feathers.

Ring, file number: 2023-2398

On Nov. 2, another ring was found near the covered picnic table area at Lions Park in Port Coquitlam.

The rightful owners of these items will be required to prove ownership by providing police with specific details about them as well as other identifying marks.

Those who believe any of these items might belong to them are asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote the associated file number.