Coquitlam RCMP have located man who went missing from Colony Farm
Published Saturday, January 4, 2020 9:10AM PST Last Updated Sunday, January 5, 2020 9:07AM PST
Police were called to the corner of Foster Avenue and Aspen Street at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.
VANCOUVER -- Coquitlam RCMP say they have now located a man who went missing from Colony Farm Forensic Institute.
The 29-year-old man went missing at 6:33 p.m. on Friday evening and was wanted on a Canada-wide search warrant for being unlawfully at large.
On Sunday, police reported the man had been found.