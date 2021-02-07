VANCOUVER -- Police in Coquitlam are clarifying the statement they made Saturday regarding reports of attempted abductions of women in the Tri Cities area that have been circulating online.

In the original statement, Coquitlam RCMP said there is "no evidence" of such incidents and urged people to "stop spreading unproven rumours."

On Sunday, Mounties issued an updated statement, saying that their use of the term rumours had "angered some" and "left others feeling dismissed."

"To clarify; any direct report of an attempted abduction that is made to the Coquitlam RCMP is taken very seriously and investigated thoroughly," the detachment said in its second release.

"When we ask you to avoid spreading rumours, we are referring specifically to someone who is not a witness or victim and then shares social media posts written by someone else," the statement continues. "Those third-party reports are rumour because there has been no attempt to verify or corroborate the facts."

The updated statement repeats that there has been no surge in attempted abductions and that people should call police immediately if they observe any suspicious incidents.

"We have heard from people who might be afraid to go for a jog, work a night shift, or walk down the street on their own," police said. "We want to assure those people that your community is safe because there is no information to date that supports a spike or trend in attempted abductions."

"We will continue to prioritize and investigate any reported abduction attempt as we would any serious public safety issue," the statement continues. "If there is any evidence of a heightened risk, or a need for you to be extra-careful, we will let you know straightaway as we have in the past."

Anyone who is concerned about personal safety should follow some basic guidelines, police said.

Those include being alert and aware of surroundings, avoiding distractions while walking or driving, avoiding confrontations over driving behaviour or parking spots, wearing bright clothing and obeying traffic laws, walking with others when in isolated areas and calling police immediately when feeling unsafe or witnessing a crime in progress.

Anyone who believes they've been a victim of an abduction attempt or thinks they witnessed one should call their local police, Coquitlam RCMP said, adding that crimes in progress should be reported to 911.