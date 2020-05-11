VANCOUVER -- Mounties are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of breaking into dozens of storage lockers at an apartment complex in Coquitlam.

The break and enter was first reported to police on Dec. 14, 2019. Over the course of several days, Mounties discovered that thousands of dollars' worth of belongings had been stolen from approximately 20 lockers in the same complex on Guildford Way near Pinetree Way.

Police have so far been unable to identify the suspects, so they released two surveillance photos on Monday in hopes that a member of the public will recognize them.

"It's unusual to see this many storage lockers broken into at the same time, and as a result, a lot of people have been victimized," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a news release. "But the quality of this security video is very good, and there's a good chance someone is going to recognize these suspects and provide the key that will solve this crime."

Police say the first suspect appears to be a white man in his 30s with a narrow nose, close-set eyes and beard stubble. He was wearing all-black clothing, including a black baseball cap and is seen in the photo carrying what appears to be a box for a vacuum cleaner.

The second suspect is described as a white woman in her 30s with a narrow face and long brown hair worn in two braids. She was wearing a red jacket and a New York Yankees baseball cap. In the surveillance photo, the suspect is seen pushing a suitcase down a hallway.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and ask for Const. Amarveer Ark or phone Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.