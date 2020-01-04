VANCOUVER -- Coquitlam RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate a man who went missing from Colony Farm Forensic Institute.

Police say Adam Yvan Gorges went missing at 6:33 p.m. on Friday evening and is now wanted on a Canada-wide search warrant for being unlawfully at large.

Gorges is described as having long brown hair, hazel eyes, a moustache and beard. He is 5' 10" tall and 174 lbs. He was last seen wearing a teal coloured toque, white shirt, black jacket and gold boots.

Police are warning the public not to approach Gorges if they see him, as he "may behave in a way that presents a risk to themselves or the public."

If you see Gorges, police ask that you call 911 immediately. Anyone who has information about where Gorges is can also call the Coquitlam RCMP's non-emergency line at 604-945-1550.