Coquitlam nurse relinquishes licence after giving patient an opioid overdose and lying about it, college says

A Coquitlam nurse has voluntarily relinquished his registration after delivering a potentially fatal dose of methadone to a patient and lying about it, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives says.

The licenced practical nurse, Catalin Ghilinta, made the life-threatening medication error in November 2021, and did not tell his colleagues, according to a statement on the college's website.

When colleagues found Ghilinta's patient suffering from an opioid overdose, the statement notes, he didn’t intervene to help.

A colleague “advocated for the patient,” who was given life-saving treatment by emergency services, according to the BCCNM.

During the investigation of the incident, the health regulator says, the LPN gave a “false or misleading statement.” He also created “erroneous documentation” in the medical records of two patients.

In addition, the BBCNM says Ghilinta acted outside his scope of practice as an LPN by performing a rectal examination and fecal disimpaction on a patient in a separate incident.

The regulatory board originally decided to give Ghilinta a lengthy suspension and limits on practice as punishment, but he voluntarily handed over his licence instead.

The BCCNM says it understands “fear in the face of a serious medication error,” but adds that not disclosing the mistake and immediately taking action to help a patient is among the “most serious” forms of nurse misconduct.

The agreement between BCCNM and Ghilinta was finalized on April 7.