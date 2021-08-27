VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Coquitlam say they're looking for a suspect they believe was involved in multiple indecent acts in the city over the past few months.

Most recently, police said two victims came forward and provided details about an incident from Aug. 21. Officers said the circumstances of that incident were similar to reports they received about three months prior, near the top the Coquitlam Crunch on Eagle Ridge Drive.

On May 24, police said, a victim reported seeing a man walk past her and stare at her "for an uncomfortable amount of time." The man then reportedly doubled back, walked towards her and exposed himself.

The victim drove away and contacted police immediately.

Police said that report was similar to the one they received in August, leading investigators to believe it's the same suspect involved in both situations.

Mounties described the suspect as a South Asian or Middle Eastern man in his mid-40s. He's about 5'10" tall, has a medium build and medium skin tone. He also has short, black hair and short, black stubble on his face.

In at least one of the incidents he was wearing a black baseball cap, blue shorts and and an orange raincoat with a white shirt underneath.

"Our investigators are confident that someone will recognize the suspect or be able to provide information to further advance the investigation," Mounties said in a news release Thursday.

Anyone with information should call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.