The mayor of Coquitlam has a message for litterbugs: pick up your trash or pay.

One particular polluter got on Richard Stewart's bad side this week after tossing a bag of Taco Bell onto the Lougheed Highway.

Stewart picked up the trash himself, and posted a message to the scofflaw on social media.

"To the driver of the white Acura RDX," the mayor wrote on Facebook. "I've got your garbage."

Stewart said he managed to record the driver's licence plate number, and promised to deliver it along with the fast food waste to the city's bylaw enforcement department.

"You can pick it up there, or they can deliver it to your home address (though they might have some paperwork for you)," Stewart wrote, adding the hashtags #reallyhatelitter and #fines.

Stewart's ultimatum earned him some new fans online, with commenters applauding the mayor's hands-on approach to litter enforcement.

"You should charge a delivery fee too!" one wrote.

Litter and illegal dumping costs taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars annually, according to Stewart.