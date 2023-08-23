Coquitlam man sentenced to 13 months for child exploitation offences

A Coquitlam man has been sentenced to 13 months in prison for child exploitation offences, according to the B.C. RCMP team that investigates such cases.

The sentence for 39-year-old Christopher Thomas Smith was handed down on Monday, according to a news release from the B.C. RCMP's Integrated Child Exploitation Team.

The team described the sentence as the culmination of a "joint proactive investigation" conducted with the Victoria Police Department beginning in June 2018.

Smith was arrested in late October 2019. On Monday, he was convicted of making or publishing child pornography, distributing child pornography and possession of child pornography, police said.

In addition to the 13-month prison term, Smith was also sentenced to three years of probation and must abide by "multiple conditions," including some that restrict his access to children under age 16, according to police.

"This conviction is a result of a lengthy inter-agency investigation," said Cpl. Adelle Brown of the ICE team, in the release.

"Specialized ICE investigators identified a possible online predator communicating with someone whom they believed had a five-year-old daughter and made arrangements to meet them and their child for a sexual purpose."

Brown described the team's work as "very difficult and challenging" for investigators.

"We are a small, passionate group committed to bringing offenders who target children for a sexual purpose to justice," Brown said. "Each child rescued motivates us to keep moving forward with our work."

The team asks anyone with information about suspected child exploitation to contact their local police or report their concern anonymously at cybertip.ca.