VANCOUVER -- Dozens were forced out of their hotel suites Wednesday night after a fire broke out in Coquitlam.

The two-alarm fire was at the Sure Stay Hotel on Brunette Avenue. Part of the spaces are being used by BC Housing as a shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crews said when they arrived there was smoke and flames coming from the top floor, but everyone got out safely. The fire began in a third-floor suite and while it was contained to one unit, part of the roof was damaged.

"Crews did a great job, they went in hard and took internal lines and knocked it down fast," said Assistant Chief Gary Mulligan with Coquitlam Fire Rescue.

BC Housing says the room where the fire started isn't leased by them. Thirty-six people have been displaced and were relocated to other shelter spaces for the night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.