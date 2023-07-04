Coquitlam homicide victim was dropped off 'minutes' before being gunned down: IHIT

Police have identified the man who was killed in Coquitlam Sunday, saying they believe he was dropped off shortly before being gunned down outside of a condo building.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the victim was 25-year-old Karnvir Singh Garcha. He was found with gunshot wounds on Foster Avenue near North Road just before 9:30 p.m. and died at the scene.

"Investigators have learned that Mr. Garcha was dropped off at the scene minutes before the homicide," a Tuesday news release from IHIT says, adding that his name and photo are being released in an attempt to further the investigation.

“We are looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Mr. Garcha in the days leading up to the shooting, including the driver of the vehicle that dropped him off.”

Neighbours told CTV News they heard multiple shots and at first, some mistook the loud popping noises for Canada Day fireworks. The Coquitlam RCMP, in a statement Monday, described the shooting as an "isolated incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).